Botched Patient's Scar-Inducing Surgeries & "Butchered Boobs" Leave Dr. Dubrow "Speechless"

Surgery gone wrong times three.

Botched doctors Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif have certainly seen their fair share of unbelievable plastic surgery disasters, but even they're shocked to hear Jessica's story on tonight's all-new episode.

As the new patient explains in the above sneak peek clip, it was losing a substantial amount of weight that initially inspired Jessica to seek out cosmetic procedures to get rid of her "saggy skin."

Jessica ultimately decided to get a tummy tuck and both a breast lift and augmentation, however, she "wasn't happy" with the results.

"I wanted bigger breasts, maybe even another tummy tuck," Jessica told Drs. Dubrow and Nassif. "I still had, you know, flabby skin."

So when a friend revealed that she had just had work done in Tijuana, Jessica decided to make the trip to undergo additional surgeries: another breast augmentation, a second tummy tuck and liposuction.

Almost immediately, Jessica regretted her decision.