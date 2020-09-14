Watch a Sneak Peek of Dancing With the Stars’ Season 29 Premiere

The stars appear to be ready to dance!
Dancing With the Stars returns Monday, Sept. 14 with a truly stacked cast and while we can't bring you a first look at the dances due to the fact that they're live, E! News can share an exclusive peek into the world of the season 29 cast, host, and judges. In the promo video above, the cast share their hopes, excitement, and a few silly moments while new host Tyra Banks explains exactly what makes a Mirrorball winner.
"A Mirrorball winner must have stage presence," Tyra explains. "They must dance from H to T, which means head-to-toe. They need to capture the minds, hearts, and love of America because they're voting too. So you can't be good and be bad. You have to be good and lovable."
While Kaitlyn Bristowe gets interrupted by her dog, Jeannie Mai praises her favorite dance instructor Humpty Hump and Carole Baskin delivers her most famous line. Skai Jackson also reveals something special about her DWTS journey.
"I'm going to be donating some of my fees and portions of my earnings to the Cameron Boyce Foundation," the Disney Channel star says. "And I just know he would be really really proud of me."
Kaitlyn, Jeannie, Carole, and Skai are joined this season by Johnny Weir, Chrishell Stause, Nelly, Charles Oakley, Nev Schulman, AJ McLean, Jesse Metcalfe, Justina Machado, Monica Aldama, Vernon Davis, and Anne Heche.
Their pro partners will be revealed during the premiere, which will also serve as the debut of Tyra as the show's new host and Derek Hough as a new judge. He took a few years off after his 17 seasons as a pro, but as he explains in the video above, he just couldn't stay away.
"I miss the sparkle. I miss the rhinestones," he says. "I just had to get back in that ballroom in some way."
Dancing With the Stars premieres Monday, Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and you're going to want to tune in because how on earth could you miss Carole Baskin dancing to "Eye of the Tiger?"