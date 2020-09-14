Your Monday Morning Cheat Sheet: Everything You Need to Know Week of Sept. 14

Another Monday, another week spent looking at your closet wondering, "Do my real clothes miss me?" (Yes, but that's a conversation for another time.)

For now, grab your bike shorts, your tie dye t-shirts and your banana bread and listen up: We've got five minutes to catch you up to speed on everything you need to know heading into this jam-packed week. Yes, even amid a global pandemic, the award shows, the sports and the ballroom dancing must go on. And while we can't help you learn that TikTok shoe change transition—or get you an invite to the Honey House, if that's what you're looking for—we can help settle that "Which Chris is the best Chris?" debate once and for all.

So, shall we?

O Captain! My Captain!

Just another reminder that not all heroes wear capes. Chris Evans gave fans something to marvel at this weekend when he accidentally shared a peek into his phone's seriously NSFW camera roll. As far as Ant-Man is concerned, that's America's ass and America's...well, we'll let you connect the dots. Though his brother Scott Evans seemed to shield his eyes, Chrissy Teigen found the mishap totally relatable. "My WhatsApp automatically saves every photo to my roll," she tweeted, "so any boobs in my phone are my girlfriends showing me their boobs or boobs they hate or boobs they love or yeah def also my boobs."