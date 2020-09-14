Demi Lovato Seemingly Responds to "Fake" Max Ehrich Tweets About Selena Gomez

Demi Lovato is setting the record straight.

The superstar singer took to Instagram on Sept. 13 to seemingly respond to a series of tweets that were allegedly shared by her fiancé Max Ehrich a few years ago.

Over the weekend, fans started sharing what appeared to be screenshots of posts from the 29-year-old actor's account. These tweets seemed to be about Selena Gomez. One message that was purportedly shared in 2010 read, "Hahaha Selena Gomez and Demi are cute togueter [sic] but boy if you think Demi is prettier … you're WRONG!"

Another post allegedly shared in 2015 also seemed to take a dig at an artist whose name wasn't directly mentioned. "There's a female singer that screams so much," it read, "that's why my girl S is better than you know who."

Several of Lovato's fans were quick to come to her defense.

"Demi deserves better," one follower tweeted.

Added another, "I need some answers."

However, in her Instagram post, Lovato appeared to suggest that the resurfaced tweets weren't real.

"It's really sad when people FAKE images to put women against each other," she wrote in a note shared to the social platform. "If women have conflict that's between them NOT YOU."