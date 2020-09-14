Taylor Swift Sends Katy Perry an Embroidered Blanket for Baby Girl Daisy Bloom

No bad blood here!
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's newborn baby girl, Daisy Dove Bloom, received an extra special present from Taylor Swift. Early Monday, Sept. 14, Katy took to social media to share photos of the personalized gift she received from the "cardigan" singer. "Miss [daisy emoji, dove emoji] adores her hand embroidered blankie from miss @taylorswift," Katy captioned the pictures of the pink silk blanket. "Hope it's one she drags around for years till it becomes an unrecognizable shred that she keeps in her pocket as a teenager."
In a sweet gesture, Katy tagged the location of her post as "Stream Folklore," which is the name of Taylor's eighth studio album.
Along with the blanket, T.Swift sent Katy and Orlando a note, which is dated May 3, 2020. It appears that the gift was sent about a month after the couple announced that they were having a daughter. Katy shared the news with fans on social media in April, posting a photo of Orlando with pink cream on his face with the caption, "It's a girl."
It's been just over two years since the superstar singers made peace after years of rumored tension. As fans may recall, the alleged feud between Taylor, 30, and Perry, 35, reportedly started over backup dancers. However, in May 2018, Katy extended a literal olive branch to Taylor ahead of her Reputation Tour, putting an end to any drama between the stars.
"I just thought, you know, she was about to embark on something new and big and needed the support," Katy later said on the Kyle & Jackie O Show. "And truly, as I was finishing mine, I realized how much we have in common. And maybe there's only five other people in the world that can have the same type of conversations and understand where we're coming from, and that we should celebrate our commonality and our friendship and to be able to be there for each other."
In 2019, the stars teamed up for Taylor's "You Need to Calm Down" music video, during which they shared a hug. "She and I have really been on good terms for a while. She sent me a really nice note and an olive branch to the – like an actual olive branch – to my tour when it started, the Reputation Stadium Tour, a while ago," the Grammy winner explained on Capital Breakfast in June 2019. "From that point on we've been on good terms."
"Then we saw each other at a party and walked up to each other and hugged it out and talked about things, and then we saw each other again and hung out at another party and it was just like something felt so much lighter about my life when things became really good between us," Taylor continued. "And, you know, she and I have been fine for a while and really on good terms but we didn't know if we were ever gonna really tell people about it. We wanted to make sure that was solid between us before we ever made the public aware."