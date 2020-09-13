Pau Gasol Welcomes First Child With Wife Catherine McDonnell, Names His Newborn After Gianna Bryant

Slam dunk!

Milwaukee Bucks player and former Lakers star Pau Gasol announced the sweet and special news that he's a father. The two-time NBA champion and his wife Catherine McDonnell welcomed their first child together, a baby girl.

Pau also revealed that his newborn daughter's name is a tribute to the late Gianna Bryant, who tragically passed away with her father, Kobe Bryant, and several others in a helicopter crash in January.

"Our little one has finally arrived!! The delivery went really well and we couldn't be happier," Pau shared on Instagram on Sunday, Sept. 13, alongside a family photo. "Elisabet Gianna Gasol, a very meaningful name for our super beautiful daughter!!"

Catherine revealed her little one arrived on Sept. 10. "She made a quick and easy entrance on a VERY special day, her great-grandmother Elizabeth's 100th birthday and her mom and dad's 2nd engagement anniversary," the proud mom captioned her post. "We are already so in love with our sweet Ellie!!"

Vanessa Bryant approved of the couple's special tribute. "Love you 3," she replied to the NBA star's post. "Congratulations."