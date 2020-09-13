Kim Kardashian Responds to Criticism Over Her New Maternity Collection

Kim Kardashian's new SKIMS collection has people buzzing and it hasn't even released yet.

After hearing the online chatter, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star responded to the criticism surrounding her upcoming maternity line with a series of tweets.

"To anyone who has an issue with maternity solutionwear, and if you haven't been pregnant before you may not know the struggle of what it's like carrying all of this weight the way I did along with millions of strong women, @skims maternity line is not to slim but to support," she began.

"The belly part doesn't slim your belly," she clarified about the new collection. "It's actually sheer and a thinner layered material compared to the rest of the garment. It provides support to help with the uncomfortable weight being carried in your stomach which affects your lower back -and the compression on the leggings helps with pain relief caused by swelling."

The reality TV personality noted that people can wear the new shapewear even after giving birth, saying it "provides the comfort and support that most women need after delivery especially if you are recovering from a cesarean."