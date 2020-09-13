Chrissy Teigen Can Relate to Chris Evans After Admitting She Saves NSFW Pics On Her Phone

Leave it to Chrissy Teigen to keep it real.

The Cravings cookbook author took to Twitter on Saturday, Sept. 12 to prove that Chris Evans is not alone. Earlier that day, the Knives Out star allegedly leaked NSFW photos to Instagram Stories.

According to Just Jared, the actor posted a screen recording of his family playing Heads Up. When the video ended, however, a camera roll displayed on the screen, which allegedly showed a photo of a penis.

In the camera roll, another image allegedly showed Chris' face with the message, "guard that p---y." At this time, it's unclear if the camera roll belonged to the 39-year-old star or not. He has yet to address it publicly.

Following the top trending Twitter topic, Chrissy came to the rescue with a relatable story of her own. While she didn't name Chris specifically, many believed her posts were in reference to the news.