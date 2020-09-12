Chris Evans Has Marveled Fans For This Totally NSFW Reason

A picture says a thousand words, indeed!

Chris Evans has his fans feeling #blessed after he accidentally leaked several NSFW photos to social media. The Knives Out alum allegedly posted a screenshot of his camera roll on Instagram Stories on Saturday, Sept. 12.

According to Just Jared, the actor shared a screen recording of his family playing the game Heads Up. When the video ended, a camera roll displayed on the screen, which allegedly showed a photo of a penis.

That wasn't the only image to capture fans' attention. Another photo allegedly showed a picture of the star's face with the text, "guard that p---y."

At this time, it's unclear if it's Chris' camera roll or not and he has yet to address it publicly.

Moments after posting, the Captain America star quickly deleted his post on social media. The mishap soon became the number one trending topic on Twitter with fans sharing their reactions to the leaked snapshots.