Why Hilaria Baldwin Is Blocking People with "Opinions" About Her Family

Hilaria Baldwin has an important message to share.

Just days after giving birth and welcoming baby no. five with husband Alec Baldwin, the fitness guru took to Instagram to explain that she's not dealing with any "negativity" surrounding her family.

"Let me be really clear about something: I will post here and there about how we are doing," she began her post, which was first shared on Instagram Stories and later uploaded to her main feed. "If you send me a comment telling me how much to post or how little, I will just block you."

"I'm not interested in those opinions," she continued. "5 kids in, we are happy, healthy, bonded, tired, busy, but blessed."

Hilaria expressed that she enjoys sharing her life with the "community that we have built for years," however, she's not going to tolerate "negative" comments any longer. As she put it, social media is a way for her followers, family members and friends to "meet" her newborn son, Eduardo Pau Lucas Baldwin.

She wants it to stay positive and fun, writing, "Post [sic] from here will hopefully just be babies and silliness and love."