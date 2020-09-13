NYFWKardashiansKatie HolmesPhotosVideos

New York Fashion Week's Best Celebrity Street Style Moments Prove Life Is a Runway

From Blake Lively to Zendaya, these stars know exactly how to put on a fashion show from the sidewalk. Keep scrolling for celebrity street style moments too good to miss.

By Samantha Schnurr Sep 13, 2020 4:00 PM
With confidence and the right outfit, the world is your runway. For proof, just look at these stars. 

For years, street style at fashion weeks around the world have shown fans you don't need a catwalk to have a show-stopping style moment. As the years pass—and the social media age forges ahead—there is just as much of a must-see show happening out on the sidewalks as there is on the runways inside. And, as evidenced by the endless celebrity sightings, the stars are no exception. 

Decked out in designer threads and dressed to impress wherever they go, celebrities at fashion week are known to put their most fashionable foot forward at all times during the bi-annual event. Fortunately for aspiring fashion stars everywhere, photographers are there to capture every outfit, forever documented in the annals of fashion week history. 

With another fashion week currently underway in the Big Apple, there's no telling how many celebrity style moments will unfold out on the sidewalks given the current coronavirus pandemic and unprecedented physical restrictions the industry's hallmark events are facing this season. 

 

Still, there is a silver lining. As a result of the challenging current climate, designers are due to present their work in inventive new ways. And, if you still find that nostalgia is bubbling up for fashion weeks gone by, not to fret because E! has pulled together some of the best celebrity street style moments to ever happen at New York Fashion Week. Style mavens, all you have to do is keep scrolling. 

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images
Zendaya

The beloved fashionista even managed to make the sidewalk guardrails look chic outside Marc Jacobs' 2019 show. 

Christian Vierig/Getty Images
Olivia Culpo

The model's sidewalk sighting during New York Fashion Week in Feb. 2019 could have easily passed for a fashion spread in a magazine. 

Marc Piasecki/GC Images
Blake Lively

The actress was a master class in daytime glamour on her way to Michael Kors' show in Feb. 2016. 

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images
Lady Gaga

In Sept. 2016, Mother Monster proved a ponytail, sky-high heels and a whole lot of confidence at Brandon Maxwell's show make for a fabulous New York Fashion Week look. 

Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic
Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade

Introducing the best dressed couple at fashion week. 

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images
Ashley Graham

It was impossible not to notice the supermodel on the street in this standout ensemble for Rihanna's Fenty x Puma show in Sept. 2017. 

Raymond Hall/GC Images
Kerry Washington

She may have been strutting the sidewalk outside of the Marc Jacobs fashion show in 2019, but the actress belonged on the catwalk in this beautiful blue look.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images
Katie Holmes

Judging by the actress' facial expression, the star arrived to Zac Posen's show in Feb. 2015 ready to serve a winning look. 

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images
Tracee Ellis Ross

This shot of the black-ish star outside of the Marc Jacobs show in Feb. 2019 truly belongs in a fashion magazine. 

Gotham/GC Images
Gigi Hadid

The runway star doesn't leave style behind once she steps off the catwalk. For proof, here's exhibit A after Proenza Schouler's show in Feb. 2020.  

Pierre Suu/GC Images
Zoë Kravitz

The Big Little Lies star could have easily passed for one of the models in this outfit at Alexander Wang's 2016 show. 

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images
Bella Hadid

Even as she was leaving a fashion show in Feb. 2020, the model proved you don't need a catwalk to put your most confident foot forward.

Pierre Suu/GC Images)
Blake Lively & Emily Blunt

And the award for most stylish gal pals at fashion week goes to...

Gotham/GC Images
Shay Mitchell

If it weren't for that traffic cone, we would have thought the actress was actually strutting in the Michael Kors fashion show she was attending.  

