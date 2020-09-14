NYFWKardashiansKatie HolmesPhotosVideos
2020 E! People's Choice Awards: Submit Your Fan Favorite Nominations Before Official Voting Starts!

By Vannessa Jackson Sep 14, 2020 2:00 PMTags
NOV. 15, 2020
It's the most wonderful time of the year!

E! is getting ready for the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards. It's a show that is all about the people, so of course we want to hear from you about your fan favorites.

Every year there are TV shows, movies, celebrities and trends that blow us out of the water, but some are just a cut above the rest. So we want to know your top picks in TV, music, movies and pop culture during the fan favorite nomination phase starting today, Monday, Sept. 14 through Friday, Sept. 18.

Head to the PCAs voting site now to nominate your absolute favorites in entertainment and pop culture. Your submissions may win your faves a spot on the ballot when official voting begins on Oct. 1.

The fate of your favorite pop culture fandom may hang in the balance, so its up to you to nominate while you can!

Each day this week, you can submit up to 25 nominations per category, per platform (submit via the voting website, Facebook or Twitter).

Then to find out whether your favorites got a PCAs nomination, come back Thursday, Oct. 1 when official voting begins!

Don't forget to tune into the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards on Sunday, Nov. 15.

Scroll down to relive last year's 2019 PCAs winners.

Don't miss the 2020 People's Choice Awards Sunday night, Nov. 15 at midnight, only on E!
Hannah Brown

The Competition Contestant of 2019

Adam Sandler & Jennifer Aniston, Murder Mystery

Comedy Movie of 2019

Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Endgame

Male Movie Star of 2019

Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Reality Show of 2019

Jennifer Aniston

People's Icon of 2019

Cole Sprouse, Riverdale

Male TV Star of 2019

Zendaya, Euphoria

Drama TV Star of 2019

Blake Shelton

Country Artist of 2019

Noah Centineo, The Perfect Date

Comedy Movie Star of 2019

Pink

People's Champion of 2019

Noah Schnapp & Caleb McLaughlin, Stranger Things

TV Show of 2019

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Nighttime Talk Show of 2019

Gwen Stefani

Fashion Icon of 2019

Cole Sprouse, Five Feet Apart

Drama Movie Star of 2019

Kevin Hart

Comedy Act of 2019

Zendaya, Spider-Man: Far From Home

Female Movie Star of 2019

Terry Crews, America's Got Talent

Competition Show of 2019

Bretman Rock

Beauty Influencer of 2019

Don't miss the 2020 People's Choice Awards Sunday night, Nov. 15 at midnight, only on E!

