How to Watch the 2020 Emmys on TV and Online
Billy Porter’s Show-Stopping Style Proves Life Is His Runway

Ahead of the upcoming Emmys, we're taking a look back at Pose star Billy Porter's best red carpet looks. Click through the gallery to choose your favorites.

He's in a league of his own.

Ever since Billy Porter strutted into Hollywood, the industry has never been the same. When it comes to awards season, the Pose star is always one of the best dressed of the year. From his long flowing gowns to his sharp suits, the 50-year-old is always finding new ways to push boundaries and change perceptions with his style.

The Emmy-winning actor is on numerous best dressed lists every year, and whether you love it or not, you've got to respect him. Awards season just hasn't been the same since the actor made his mark. Clearly, he knows how to charm a room and the world is a much better place because of it.

In honor of the icon that he is and the upcoming 2020 Emmy Awards this Sunday, we've rounded up his best looks and boldest ensembles over the years. When he walks a red carpet you can't take your eyes off of him, and honestly why would you want to?!

Scroll through the iconic looks below to see the Pose star in his natural element!

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Standing Ovation

The Pose star made a stylish appearance on the red carpet at the 2019 Oscars, attending the award show in a stunning tuxedo jacket and ball gown, designed by Christian Siriano.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Shining & Blue

Porter walked the red carpet at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards wearing a look that was as dazzling as his personality.

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Glamourous & Glowing

The Academy Awards is all about the flowing gowns, and he did not disappoint with this glamourous ensemble.

WWD/Shutterstock
Flowing in Floral

The actor may have gone for a more lowkey suit during London, Fashion week, but he still brought his A-game.

Aurora Rose/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Fashion Week Sensation

Porter had cameras flashing as he attended the Michael Kors runway show during New York Fashion Week in Feb. 2019.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Met Gala Gold

In May 2019, Porter, wearing a gold Egyptian style ensemble, was carried onto pink carpet at the Met Gala.

Mike Marsland/WireImage
London Looks

Porter attended the Fashion for Relief event in London in Sept. 2019. For the gala, Porter donned this feather ensemble, complete with a fascinator by Philip Treacy.

 
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Emmy-Winning Ensemble

The actor, who made history with his Emmy win at the 2019 award show, donned a Michael Kors suit—complete with crystals. 

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images For Montblanc
Red Carpet Sighting

In Oct. 2019, Porter attended the Montblanc: (Red) Launch event in Paris, wearing red glasses along with his shiny suit.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Pink Cape Perfection

Porter turned heads with this Golden Globes outfit, which included a pink cape!

Stephen Lovekin/WWD/Shutterstock
Powerful in Pink

Porter hosted the A Place at the Table: the Ali Forney Center's Annual Fall Gala in this pink ensemble.

Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock
City Chic

The 50-year-old star struck a pose at the launch of the Tiffany & Love Studio in New York City.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly
Sheer Style

Porter attended the 2019 Pre-Emmy Party in this sheer ensemble in Sept. 2019.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Show-Stopper

For the 2019 Tony Awards, Porter donned this pink and red Celestino Couture design. 

It's not a red carpet unless Billy Porter is walking it!

