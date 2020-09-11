Try Out CBD Skincare With BOTA

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
You've likely been seeing CBD everywhere lately, whether in supplements or essential oil roll-ons. But another way you can experience the hemp oil is in skincare. All of BOTA's skincare products include CBD, so that you can enjoy its potential benefits like redness reduction and an anti-inflammatory effects. BOTA's products are also free of parabens and fragrances, and are made with non-GMO, cruelty-free ingredients.
Below, shop BOTA skincare so you can find out for yourself if you enjoy incorporating CBD into your routine. The brand can also conveniently be found at Ulta!
Hydrating Daily Face Cream + Achiote Seed
This daily face cream includes essential minerals and antioxidants to calm, smooth and moisturize. We love the minimalistic packaging of the BOTA products.
De-Stressing Nightly Face Cream + Lavender
This moisturizer with a lavender scent promises to reduce redness and the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
Age-Defying Hyaluronic Acid Serum + Manuka & Ginger Root
This serum includes manuka flower extract, ginger root, CBD and hyaluronic acid for moisturization and the reduction of the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
Balancing Micellar Cleansing Toner + Witch Hazel
This toner is a natural astringent mixed with micellar water. It promises to help reduce the appearance of pores and inflammation.
Nourishing All-Day Body Lotion + Avocado Oil
This body lotion has vitamins A, C, D and E. Along with moisturizing it claims to help reduce redness.
Age Defying Hand Lotion + Apricot Kernel Oil
This non-greasy hand cream moisturizes with natural emollients and essential fatty acids.
Ultra Rich Satin Body Crème + Shea Butter
This super-rich body cream includes shea butter, jojoba seed oil and hemp extract.
