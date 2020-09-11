NYFWKardashiansKatie HolmesPhotosVideos

Try Out CBD Skincare With BOTA

Shop CBD body lotions, eye creams and more from this natural skincare brand.

By Carolin Lehmann Sep 11, 2020
E-Comm: BOTA CBD skincareBOTA/Instagram

You've likely been seeing CBD everywhere lately, whether in supplements or essential oil roll-ons. But another way you can experience the hemp oil is in skincare. All of BOTA's skincare products include CBD, so that you can enjoy its potential benefits like redness reduction and an anti-inflammatory effects. BOTA's products are also free of parabens and fragrances, and are made with non-GMO, cruelty-free ingredients.

Below, shop BOTA skincare so you can find out for yourself if you enjoy incorporating CBD into your routine. The brand can also conveniently be found at Ulta!

Hydrating Daily Face Cream + Achiote Seed

This daily face cream includes essential minerals and antioxidants to calm, smooth and moisturize. We love the minimalistic packaging of the BOTA products. 

$30
BOTA

De-Stressing Nightly Face Cream + Lavender

This moisturizer with a lavender scent promises to reduce redness and the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. 

$30
BOTA

Age-Defying Hyaluronic Acid Serum + Manuka & Ginger Root

This serum includes manuka flower extract, ginger root, CBD and hyaluronic acid for moisturization and the reduction of the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

$35
BOTA

Balancing Micellar Cleansing Toner + Witch Hazel

This toner is a natural astringent mixed with micellar water. It promises to help reduce the appearance of pores and inflammation.

$30
BOTA

Nourishing All-Day Body Lotion + Avocado Oil

This body lotion has vitamins A, C, D and E. Along with moisturizing it claims to help reduce redness.

$35
BOTA

Age Defying Hand Lotion + Apricot Kernel Oil

This non-greasy hand cream moisturizes with natural emollients and essential fatty acids.

$15
BOTA

Ultra Rich Satin Body Crème + Shea Butter

This super-rich body cream includes shea butter, jojoba seed oil and hemp extract.

$40
BOTA

