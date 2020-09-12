NYFWKardashiansKatie HolmesPhotosVideos

These Fashion Week Couples Prove Love Is Always in Vogue

New York Fashion Week is always the best place to spot celebrity couples out and about. Click through the gallery to see the best ones!

By Vannessa Jackson Sep 12, 2020 10:00 PM
Being in love will never go out of style.

Let's be honest, at New York fashion week, we come to see the clothes but we stay for all of the sweet celebrity couples and the rare PDA. New York Fashion Week always brings out the good in everyone, and of course, no one wants to sit at a runway show alone. Luckily, fashion shows are the perfect place for a celebrity couple sighting.

Everyone from Kim Kardashian and Kanye West to the always adorable Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are likely to grace the side of the platforms during fashion week, and are even spotted out and about holding hands in the city. It's a sight to behold, and of course, E! hasn't missed a moment of the action in years.

We've rounded up the cutest star sightings for your viewing pleasure and to provide some relationship goals to aspire to.

Savage X Fenty at New York Fashion Week: Star Sightings

Check out all the best celebrity couples spotted throughout the years at New York Fashion Week!

Darren Gerrish/WireImage
Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik

Just a few short months after they first started dating, they were photographed together during London Fashion Week at the Versace show.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for adidas
Jay Z, Beyonce

The power couple attended friend Kanye West's Yeezy fashion show in 2015.

Samir Hussein/WireImage
Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union

The actress and her NBA player husband showed off their best looks during the Ralph & Russo show at Paris Fashion Week.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images
Hilaria Baldwin, Alec Baldwin

With their kids in tow, the parents attended fashion week in 2016

Caroline Blumberg/EPA/Shutterstock
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are a New York Fashion Week staple, and the two wore black ensembles while intently watching all the fashion action.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images
Barbara Palvin, Dylan Sprouse

The supermodel and the Disney alum looked chic and sophisticated at the Fendi fashion show in Milan on Jan. 13.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Spring 2014
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend

During Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Spring 2014, the ever-stylish duo held hands.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images
Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake

The couple stayed close as they attended the Paris68 Fall 2010 Fashion Show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week at Milk Studios in Feb. 2010 in New York.

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Salma Hayek, Francois-Henri Pinault

The Oscar nominee and her businessman beau smiled for cameras at Stella McCartney's fashion show during Paris Fashion Week in Oct. 2017.

Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock
Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas

Days after their surprise Las Vegas wedding in May 2019, the Game of Thrones star and the Jonas Brothers singer attended the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2020 show at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.

Chelsea Lauren/WWD/Shutterstock
Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber

The supermodel and the Casamigos businessman looked so in love as they talked in June 2016 at Moschino Fashion Show in Los Angeles.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images
Chiara Ferragni, Fedez

The fashion blogger and her Italian rapper beau linked arms at the Versace show during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019 in Sept. 2018.

Rindoff/Charriau/Getty Images
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra

The Jonas Brothers star and the Isn't It Romantic actress showed their support at the Christian Dior Haute Couture show during Paris Fashion Week in July 2019.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows
Johannes Huebl, Olivia Palermo

The stylish duo attended the Ralph Lauren fashion show during New York Fashion Week in Feb. 2018.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
The Weekend, Bella Hadid

The musician and the model kept it sleek in all black at the Alexander Wang show during New York Fashion Week in Sept. 2015.

Nothing pairs quite as well as fashion and romance!

