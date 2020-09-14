E! People's Choice AwardsNYFWPhotosVideos

See All of Zendaya’s Euphoric Fashion Week Looks Through the Years

Zendaya went from Disney starlet to bonafide fashion supernova. Check out all of her best fashion week looks throughout the years.

By Vannessa Jackson Sep 14, 2020 7:00 PM
The world is her runway.

Zendaya knows a thing or two about how to rock a red carpet. Year after year, the actress keeps finding new ways to outdo herself when it comes to her classic and edgy ooks. She's always been a celebrity that remains ahead of the trend, and fashion week is always a new opportunity for her to strut her stuff.

Ever since she stepped on the scene, the Euphoria star has found a way to keep all eyes on her when she's at any fashion week event. She also has never stuck to just one style. Every year she finds new ways to evolve. From bright jewel tones to more toned down beiges, there isn't a dress that Zendaya can't take and make her own.

We've rounded up some of her most daring and fun NYFW looks, and they did not disappoint. From chic and stunning to cute but coy, Zendaya is the celeb with the best style sense.

Click through Zendaya's best looks and poses below for the full euphoric experience.

Runway Ready

Zendaya couldn't help but gush over her latest TommyXZendaya collab, which debuted at New York Fashion Week. "Whoever took this, thank you for capturing my joy...still feeling a bit like a dream," she wrote on Instagram along with this photo.

Suit Sensation

The stylish star worked this Berluti suit at the Harper's BAZAAR celebrates "ICONS By Carine Roitfeld" at The Plaza Hotel during NYFW.

Fashion Frontrunner

Zendaya received the Fashion Force Award at Daily Front Row's Fashion Media Awards in early September.

Armani Army

Zendaya struck a pose at the Giorgio Armani Privé show, held at the Petit Palais, during Paris Fashion Week.

When in Rome

Gorgeous in gold! Zendaya had cameras flashing while at the Fendi Couture Fall Winter 2019/2020 dinner on July 4 in Rome.

Lady in Red

Zendaya served up some serious A-game style with this ravishing red look in Paris.

Marvelous in Mint

The actress delivered a major fashion moment in this mint Sally LaPointe outfit, complete with Christian Louboutin heels.

A-List Style

The Disney alum turned heads at the Michael Kors show in Feb. 2018.

Ralph & Russo Royalty

Zendaya looked beautiful in this white ensemble as she attended the Ralph & Russo Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017-2018 show as part of Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week on July 3, 2017.

Party Dress

For the fashion house's party, Zendaya donned this glamorous dress, complete with a gorgeous train.

Living for Louis Vuitton

Zendaya posed with Nicolas Ghesquière, the creative director of Louis Vuitton, at the fashion house's show during Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2016/2017.

Project Runway Judge

The A-list star was a guest judge on Project Runway during New York Fashion Week in Sept. 2016.

A Designer's Dream

Keeping warm in the winter! Zendaya wore this gorgeous ensemble while attending the Christian Siriano show on February 14, 2015 in New York City.

We Heart You

Zendaya showed her heart while attending the Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2015 show.

She's a star in our books!

