Addison Rae to Star in Gender-Swapped Remake of She's All That

Addison Rae popped, locked and dropped her way into the lead role of a gender-swapped remake of She's All That.

E! News can confirm the TikTok star will make her debut movie performance in the reboot helmed by Mean Girls and Freaky Friday director Mark Waters. She will star in a role inspired by Zackary Siler, a beloved character that was played by Freddie Prinze Jr. in the 1999 film.

On Instagram, the teen gushed about the opportunity to star in the remake of her "all time favorite" movie, telling fans that her "dreams are coming true."

"I'm so grateful for the opportunities that have been presented to me and none of it would have ever happened without every single one of you," she wrote alongside a photo of the announcement. "I LOVE YOU ALL SO MUCH!! I can't wait for you to see it!!! I can't wait to work with this amazing team and everyone involved in making the film and am so thankful to everyone who gave me this incredible opportunity."