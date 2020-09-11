Felicity Jones Gives Birth to Her First Baby With Husband Charles Guard

The Force is strong with this new mama!
Felicity Jones has given birth to her first child. In photos obtained by The Daily Mail, the Rogue One: A Star Wars Story actress was spotted pushing a baby stroll while out in London on Friday, Sept. 11.
E! News reached out to her rep for comment, but have not heard back.
The news comes nine months after E! News confirmed the British actress and her husband, director Charles Guard, were expecting a baby. At the time, Felicity, 36, revealed the first glimpse of her growing baby bump when she walked the red carpet at the premiere for The Aeronauts.
And as celebrities' private lives go, Felicity's is an especially private one. Her love story with Charles began back in 2015. Three years later, the couple would exchange vows during a star-studded wedding ceremony at Sudeley Castle in England.
Reported guests included Tom Hanks and Felicity's The Theory of Everything co-star Eddie Redmayne.
Ahead of the 2016 release of Rogue One, E!'s Erin Lim caught up with Felicity about Charles' reaction to the fan frenzy about her role.
"He loves it. He can't wait," she gushed, adding that he would be attending the premiere to see the film for the first time.
"My family is coming out as well," Felicity added at the time. "I can't wait to see what they all think of it."
Congratulations to the happy couple on their bundle of joy!