NYFWKardashiansKatie HolmesPhotosVideos

Every Time Celebrity Kids Stole the Show at Fashion Week

What do North West, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. and Harper Beckham all have in common? They've all attended Fashion Week. Scroll on to see their adorable moments.

By Tierney Bricker, Elyse Dupre Sep 13, 2020 10:00 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleFashion WeekCeleb KidsCelebrities
Related: NYFW: What to Expect Amid the Pandemic

New York Fashion Week is looking a little different this year.

Given the global coronavirus pandemic, some designers, such as Michael Kors and Marc Jacobs, have opted out of presenting this week

Others, however, have decided that the show must go on one way or another. Tom Ford and Alice + Olivia, for instance, are solely live-streaming their collections while Jason Wu and Rebecca Minkoff are also hosting in-person events in strict compliance with the state's health and safety guidelines. Carolina Herrera has chosen to release a short film, as well.

New York Fashion Week for the Spring-Summer 2021 season officially begins Sept. 13, with shows running until Sept. 17. So, there's no telling what kind of major moments will occur over the next few days.

However, one thing is for sure: Fans won't see the same star-studded front rows they've seen in years past. And sometimes, the biggest looks actually came from the smallest fashionistascelebrity kids.

photos
Kardashians and Jenners' Best Fashion Week Looks

To look back at a few times A-listers' children stole the show at New York Fashion Week and at other shows around the globe, check out the gallery.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Kanye West Yeezy
North West

Imagine being a toddler and rubbing elbows with Anna Wintour. NBD!

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
North West

C'mon, how can you not just melt over North's front row debut in 2014? 

Craig Barritt/Getty Images
North West

And she was back the following year, with dad Kanye West joining in on the fun in 2015.

REUTERS/Lucas
North West

Hey, it's her dad's runway show and she'll cry if she wants to, cry if she wants to!

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/French Select/Getty Images
North West

Fact: North has sat front row at fashion shows more times than we've gone to the gym in 2020. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯.

Darren Gerrish/WireImage
The Beckham Brood

Romeo, Brooklyn, Cruz and Harper Beckham adorably joined dad David Beckham and supported their mom Victoria Beckham during London Fashion Week in September 2019. 

Dave Benett/Getty Images
The Beckhams Again

The four siblings often support their mom by sitting front row and usually snag the coveted spot next to the Vogue EIC herself. 

Jeff Vespa/Getty Images for Burberry
Beckhams

In 2015, the family attended the Burberry show together, with Harper once again taking the best seat in the house. 

Jocelyn Noveck/AP/Shutterstock
Beckhams

Dare we say they are the first family of the front row? 

REUTERS/Lucas Jackson-Taken at a Public Event
Harper Beckham

Cutest. Fashion. Week. Attendee. Ever.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

Whether she's cheering on Serena Williams at the tennis court or walking with her down the runway, the 3-year-old is always her mom's no.1 fan. Here, they headed down the catwalk at Williams' 2019 show.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Longchamp
Lila Moss

It looks like Lila inherited her mom's love of fashion. Kate Moss and her mini-me attended the Longchamp SS20 Runway Show in New York in 2019.

Noam Galai/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows
Ioni James Conran

Coco Rocha hit the runway with her firstborn for China Day: Anta Kids during New York Fashion Week 2019.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images
Zhuri James

While LeBron James received the 2018 Icon 360 Award at Harlem's Fashion Row, his then 3-year-old daughter was the real MVP that evening.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows
Alena Rose Jonas

Alena was just 3 years old when she attended her first-ever runway show with Kevin Jonas during New York Fashion Week in 2017. That's what a man dad's gotta do.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images
Carmen and Rafael Baldwin

Rafael made his NYFW debut at just 3 months old, joining older sister Carmen and his parents Alec and Hilaria Baldwin at the Carmen Marc Valvo show in 2015. 

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff for Getty Images
Emme Anthony

Emme's twin brother Max stayed home when she joined mom Jennifer Lopez and then-boyfriend Casper Smart at Paris Couture Fashion Week in 2012, with the then 4-year-old snagging a coveted seat at the Chanel show. 

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage
Skyler Berman

Little Skyler looked so sweet as he sat front row next to stylish mom Rachel Zoe in 2013. We die!

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images
Kingston Rossdale

Back in 2012, Kingston, whose mom is Gwen Stefani, joined his musician dad Gavin Rossdale for the Edun fashion show. 

Joseph Kerlakian/Shutterstock
Daniel Julez Smith

Solange Knowles brought her equally as stylish son along with her to take in a fashion show in Paris in 2011.

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage
Lorenzo LaValle

Anyone order a lil' meatball to the front row? Jersey Shore star Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi brought her then 3-year-old son to a NYFW show in 2015. Yeah buddy. 

Cindy Ord/Getty Images
Liv Helen Freundlich

Julianne Moore's look-alike daughter accompanied her to the Reed Krakoff fashion show at NYFW in 2013. Talk about the ultimate mommy-daughter date!

Trending Stories

1

Chrissy Teigen Relates to Chris Evans, Saying She Saves NSFW Pics

2

Chris Evans Has Marveled Fans For This Totally NSFW Reason

3

Kim Kardashian Responds to Criticism Over Her New Maternity Collection

4

Every Time Celebrity Kids Stole the Show at Fashion Week

5

Taylor Swift to Perform "Betty" at the 2020 ACM Awards