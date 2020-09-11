Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner on Their Different Childhoods, O.J. Simpson and More

Keeping up with Kourtney and Kendall.
For an all-new episode of Sibling Revelry With Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson, which was taped prior to the coronavirus pandemic, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner caught up with the podcast's namesake, Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson, and opened up on a variety of topics. During the in-depth chat, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars touched on everything from their famous family to highlights in their career.
This interview couldn't be timelier as the second to last season of KUWTK premieres on Thursday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. As E! readers may recall, earlier this week, the Kardashian-Jenner family took to social media and announced that KUWTK would come to an end with season 20 in 2021.
In their statement, the family noted, "We are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years—through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We'll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we've met along the way."
And, from what the famous sisters shared with Kate and Oliver, there's still so much to learn about the Kardashian-Jenners.
Read Kourtney and Kendall's most interesting comments from the podcast episode by scrolling through the below.
1. On Their Different Childhoods
Being 16 years apart, Kourtney and Kendall said they had very different upbringings. According to Kourtney, now famed momager Kris Jenner was more of a homemaker during her childhood.
"We would go to church every Sunday," the Poosh founder revealed. "My mom was very involved, would make our lunches, would make dinner every night, would make us breakfast. I think she was working more with you guys."
While Kendall confirmed that Kris was a working mom during her childhood, she made it clear that the mother of six was always present.
"She was working more," the supermodel relayed. "In our really much younger years, she always made us dinner and breakfast and lunch and everything. And my dad would too a lot. When we moved to the house that now Rob lives in, she was still kind of doing it and that's when it started to die off and it became more my dad cooking for us."
And since Kendall and Kylie Jenner were "really the little sisters," it took until they were 18 for their friendships with their older sisters to blossom.
Kendall added, "I feel like that's when it was really starting, when Kylie turned 18."
2. Kourtney's Reaction to Kendall's James Corden Appearance
While the Kardashian-Jenners fight like every other family, Kendall noted that they're "a package deal." Because of this, the siblings know that their personal actions affect the group.
"When one of us does something it kind of reflects on all of us," the 24-year-old model explained. "Anything that we all do it's all of our problems."
Case in point: When Kendall ranked her siblings' parenting styles on The Late Late Show With James Corden.
Kourtney shared, "Kendall recently said something that I wasn't happy about. She went on James Corden and they said, 'Rate your siblings in order of Best Parent to Worst Parent.' And I saw her right after at a party."
Per Kourtney, Kendall told her it was "a joke" and that she didn't mean it. Kendall, however, remembered the conversation differently.
"I went up to you, because I was like, 'I'm gonna put Rob first and then the rest I'm just gonna throw them out there,'" Kendall recalled. "I swear to god, this is how it played. She happened to be the last one."
The runway maven did acknowledge that her list sounded "kind of bad," especially since they're all great parents.
Kourtney jumped in, "If she were to say that about Kim [Kardashian] or Kylie—me or Khloe [Kardashian] would've been the easiest ones to say it about. I feel like, forget it if you said it about Kim or Kylie."
Ultimately, Kendall apologized for hurting Kourtney's feelings.
3. Kendall's Olympics Dream
While it's hard to imagine a world without KUWTK, Kourtney and Kendall revealed where they think the family would be if the show never happened. According to Kourtney, they'd probably still be running their stores, DASH and Smooch, and Kim would still be in styling.
As for Kylie? She still would've created Kylie Cosmetics.
Kendall remarked, "It's so hard to think of her doing anything else."
Speaking of Kendall, the model revealed her career path would've been different without KUWTK.
"I feel like I would've gone to the Olympics for horseback riding," she dished. "I still would love to go…I would love to be the second Olympian Jenner."
4. Career Highlights
Once KUWTK goes off the air, the show will have been on for 14 years and inspired numerous spin-off series. The show also helped launch the family's various business endeavors. With such an iconic career under their belts, Kate and Oliver asked Kourtney and Kendall to select their career highlights.
For Kourtney, she looked back fondly on the family interview with Oprah Winfrey.
"Our family did an interview with Oprah, which was really cool," she stated. "She came and interviewed each family member."
She went on to also mention her David Letterman interview and her soap opera cameo.
For Kendall, she's just grateful for the experiences modeling has given her. Yet, she is also proud of her September Vogue cover and the Victoria's Secret fashion show.
"The reason I started modeling is because of the Victoria's Secret fashion show," Kendall said. "I did that and that was super cool for me."
Kendall also expressed gratitude for being introduced to the high fashion world.
"I never even imagined that was where I would be," she reflected. "Getting Chanel, I was like, 'Holy moly! This is really happening.'"
5. Kourtney Sorted O.J. Simpson's Mail
The Kardashian-Jenners have always had an incredible work ethic.
During the interview, Kourtney recalled assisting her father, Robert Kardashian, during the O.J. Simpson trial. As Kourtney remembered, she was tasked with sorting through O.J.'s mail.
"I was in charge, during the O.J. trial, of organizing the mail, O.J.'s mail, into boxes," she shared. "I had to do ones with money, ones that had a lead…hate mail and fan mail."
As E! readers may recall, Robert served as a defense attorney for the former NFL star's murder trial in 1995.