Checking in on the Top Chef Winners: Where Are All 17 Now?

It wouldn't be the Emmys without Top Chef.

Over the years, Bravo's beloved culinary competition show has been nominated for dozens of Emmy awards over its impressive 17 seasons (32 to be exact!) and the 2020 Emmy Awards are no exception.

Top Chef is once again up for Outstanding Competition Program at this Sunday's ceremony against fellow nominees The Masked Singer, Nailed It!, RuPaul's Drag Race and The Voice.

Padma Lakshmi and Tom Colicchio are also nominated in the Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program category.

While we wait to see if Top Chef adds to it's list of Emmy wins this weekend, we thought we'd take a look back at all 17 of the show's past winners. The most recent season Top Chef All Stars L.A. saw season 12's Melissa King return to win the $250,000, beating out 14 other returning chefs for the top prize with the most challenge wins of any season in the franchise's history.