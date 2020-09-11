Gabrielle Union's Response to a Possible Bring It On Sequel Deserves a Cheer

Get your spirit fingers ready! A Bring It On sequel might be in the works.

Gabrielle Union, who portrayed iconic Clovers cheerleader Isis in the beloved 2000 movie, has confirmed that she and co-star Kirsten Dunst are ready to get to work on a follow-up film. "We actually did like a public panel a couple of weeks ago and they asked about it," Union told James Corden on The Late Late Show. "And we all were like, 'We're in, like we're absolutely in.' So, you heard it here."

When Corden asked if a sequel is "absolutely, genuinely going to happen," the 47-year-old actress replied that it is. "Absolutely, it's absolutely going to happen," Union assured Corden. "I think because like we got obsessed with Cheer on Netflix and, you know, it kind of brought back the whole love of cheerleading."

She added, "We kind of want to see where these people would be 20 years later."