See Leighton Meester and Adam Brody's Journey to Becoming Proud Parents

Adam Brody recently confirmed his wife Leighton Meester welcomed a baby boy into the world. Look back on the couple's private love story.

By Mike Vulpo Sep 11, 2020 5:16 PMTags
BabiesLeighton MeesterAdam BrodyCouplesCelebrities

It's a Hollywood romance sweeter than any big-screen love story.

In case you missed the big news, Leighton Meester and Adam Brody are now proud parents to a new baby boy.

The O.C. star confirmed the news while participating in Hold the Phone TV's The Fun Time Boys Game Night Spectacular. "I have a new kid," Adam shared on Twitch. "Since last I played I have a new kid. I have a boy. He's a dream, he's a dream boy." 

It's an exciting new chapter for two Hollywood stars who have managed to keep their personal life very much private. In fact, fans know very few details about their first child Arlo, 5.

What is clear is these two stars have created a special family bond centered on love and privacy. While the pair worked together on the 2011 film The Oranges, it wasn't until paparazzi photos surfaced in 2013 that suggested there could be something romantic between the two.

photos
Celebrity Couples We Admire

As fans celebrate the couple's expanding family, E! News decided to take a trip down memory lane.

Relive Adam and Leighton's unique love story in our romance rewind below

Deano / Splash News
Out and About

After Leighton Meester unsuccessfully hid from paparazzi in Adam Brody's car, the pair let go of their shyness and openly flaunted some sweet PDA while heading to a Mexican restaurant.

 

AKM-GSI
Mums the Word

As romance rumors continued to swirl, the pair declined to publicly comment on the status of their relationship. But you know what they say, a picture's worth a thousand words.

Allan Bregg / Splash News
NYC Love

After keeping under the radar for months, the twosome resurfaced in New York City together.

REX USA/Tania Coetzee
He Put a Ring on It

They may have never confirmed their relationship, but Brody put a diamond on his lady's finger. Nearly a month after the engagement news broke, the pair were photographed stealing a smooch in South Africa.

Henry S. Dziekan III/WireImage
Wedding Bells

The notoriously private couple pulled the ultimate gotcha on Hollywood by getting married in a super-secretive ceremony. Congrats!

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Red Carpet Ready

Meester supported her handsome beau at the premiere of his movie Shazam. No doubt their daughter, Arlo, loves that her dad is a superhero!

Richard Cartwright/ABC via Getty Images
Picture Perfect

Brody previously shared that becoming a father with Meester is "the best in every way."

Araya Diaz/Getty Images
Do Gooders

In their spare time, this couple enjoys giving back to their community, although they aren't ones to actively publicize their good deeds.

ABC/Kelsey McNeal
Co-Stars

After meeting while working on 2011's The Oranges, the two once again reunited on the set of Meester's new show Single Parents. In his guest role, Brody played Leighton's ex. 

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Proud Parents

Privacy rules in this famous household. While the couple never confirmed they were expecting baby No. 2, Brody confirmed in September 2020 that his wife gave birth to their second child. 

