Watch Miley Cyrus Send a Warning to Her "Future Ex-Husband" With "Maneater" Cover

Miley Cyrus has a message for her "future ex-husband."

The 27-year-old singer performed a cover of Hall & Oates' "Maneater" during the Sept. 10 episode of The Tonight Show. Before Cyrus took the stage, Jimmy Fallon asked her why she chose to sing that song.

"So 'Maneater,' I think it's very important to be transparent," she said. "So, I'm freshly single. So anyone watching that's my future ex-husband, just know I told you."

Fallon then jokingly agreed the future ex couldn't be surprised after hearing Cyrus' rendition.

"Just wear it all out in the open. There's no skeletons in the closet," the Grammy-nominated artist continued. "I warned you first."

In August, news broke that Cyrus and Cody Simpson split after less than a year together. Before dating Simpson, Cyrus was in a relationship with Kaitlynn Carter. However, they called it quits after a few months.

Cyrus was also previously married to Liam Hemsworth. They announced their breakup in Aug. 2019 after less than a year of marriage and finalized their divorce last December.

"I recently just went through a very public divorce that f--king sucked," Cyrus said during a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast. "What really sucked about it wasn't the fact that me and someone that I loved realized that we don't love each other the way that we used to anymore. That's OK. I can accept that. I can't accept the villainizing and just all those stories. It's just amazing to me that the public kind of thinks that there's no gap of time that they didn't see that could possibly be what led to this."