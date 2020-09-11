Here's Why Tayshia Adams' Return to Social Media Has Bachelor Nation Buzzing

We see you, Tayshia Adams!

After more than a month offline (she was busy searching for her future husband after all), The Bachelorette star made a surprise return to Instagram on Sept. 10.

The 30-year-old took to Instagram Stories with a selfie that has some members of Bachelor Nation buzzing about a particular emoji. On the tip of Tayshia's nose is a bee emoji, and while it could mean nothing more than a cute addition to the filter she chose, the internet knows a thing or two about Easter eggs.

"Time for endless speculation about the bee," one Reddit user commented.

And while speculate is all we can really do given the mystery shrouding season 16 of The Bachelorette, Tayshia's social media comeback indicates filming has officially wrapped at the Palm Springs, Calif. resort where she and Clare Crawley set out to meet Mr. Right.