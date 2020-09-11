KardashiansTamar BraxtonBlake & RyanParis HiltonPhotosVideos

Here's Why Tayshia Adams' Return to Social Media Has Bachelor Nation Buzzing

Tayshia Adams returned to Instagram on Sept. 10, dropping some possible clues about her experience on The Bachelorette.

We see you, Tayshia Adams

After more than a month offline (she was busy searching for her future husband after all), The Bachelorette star made a surprise return to Instagram on Sept. 10. 

The 30-year-old took to Instagram Stories with a selfie that has some members of Bachelor Nation buzzing about a particular emoji. On the tip of Tayshia's nose is a bee emoji, and while it could mean nothing more than a cute addition to the filter she chose, the internet knows a thing or two about Easter eggs

"Time for endless speculation about the bee," one Reddit user commented.

And while speculate is all we can really do given the mystery shrouding season 16 of The Bachelorette, Tayshia's social media comeback indicates filming has officially wrapped at the Palm Springs, Calif. resort where she and Clare Crawley set out to meet Mr. Right. 

It's quite possible Tayshia is engaged to the love of her life, but it won't be for another few weeks that fans finally get to see their journeys unfold. For now, the Bachelor in Paradise alum is looking forward to catching up with friends and family.

"Nothing like home," she captioned a photo while enjoying dinner at Nobu in Newport Beach, Calif. 

Tayshia Adams/Instagram

Back in August, multiple sources confirmed to E! News that Tayshia would take over for Clare as the Bachelorette after she fell in love early on in the process. 

Both women have said very little publicly about their roles, but during a Sept. 7 appearance on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ever Clare teased that things would be "different in the best way possible." 

 

The Bachelorette returns Tuesday, Oct. 13 on ABC.

