"The Home Edit" Ladies Talk Working With Reese Witherspoon & Reveal Their Messiest Celeb Client

Organization that will make you say "OMG."
If you're not already familiar with Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, you've almost certainly heard of their company, The Home Edit, which helps celebrities and everyday clients alike organize any space imaginable.
Soon, you'll be able to watch these transformations, as the duo now has their own Netflix series, Get Organized with The Home Edit.
Ahead of the show's premiere, Clea and Joanna stopped by Thursday, Sept. 10's Daily Pop to talk all about the work they do, and of course, their many celeb clients!
Neil Patrick Harris, Eva Longoria, Rachel Zoe and Retta are just a few of the stars featured on the show, and as Clea and Joanna told E!'s Carissa Culiner, even though they've worked with celebrities for "years," now, they still have "pinch me" moments all the time.
"It's never not going to be surreal to walk into Reese Witherspoon's house," Clea said.
Clea added that she and Joanna were particularly excited to work with Reese on the project featured on the Netflix series, "because we got to organize her memorabilia and her personal archive from past TV shows, movies, awards shows gowns, all sorts of stuff."
Another star set to appear on Get Organized with The Home Edit? Khloe Kardashian—even though any Keeping Up With the Kardashians fan could tell you that she's known for being a notoriously organized person!
"She could do our jobs in a second," Clea laughed.
According to the duo, it's clients like Khloe that require their A-game.
"When we walk into a mess we're like, 'Yes! We can help you,'" Joanna explained. "When it's already almost perfect, it's really stressful."
Joanna and Clea certainly see their fair share of messes, though.
They even revealed their messiest celebrity client, though the title actually comes from the celebrity themselves: "Self-proclaimed—this is not our title—Jessie James Decker!"
The singer apparently refers to herself as "Messica Jessica," and Joanna and Clea admitted they've organized her closet several times.
But hey, that's one impressive closet!
