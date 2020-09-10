Jon Gosselin Denies Abusing Son Collin After Kate Gosselin Proclaims "Enough Is Enough"

Jon Gosselin is denying claims that he was abusive to his 16-year-old son Collin Gosselin.

According to People, the County of Berks, Pennsylvania Child & Youth Services recently notified Collin's mom Kate Gosselin of an open investigation into an alleged violent incident between Jon and the teenager that took place earlier this month.

According to a CYS report, which People had viewed, the allegations include "causing bodily injury to a child through recent act/failure to act: hitting/punching." The report does not name Jon as the alleged perpetrator but appears to be consistent with an accusation Collin recently made on Instagram.

"My dad is a liar," Collin reportedly wrote in a since-deleted post reviewed by People. "Yesterday he beat me up and thought nothing of it, he punched me in the face and gave me a swollen nose and I started bleeding. He then continued to kick me in the ribs after I was on the floor. He is a liar."

According to Jon's team, the father-of-eight is a "loving" dad who hasn't hurt Collin.

"Jon has never abused Collin," a rep for the reality star shared with E! News. "No charges have been filed against him and there's no ongoing CYS investigation. Collin has endured severe trauma. Jon is a loving father who has worked hard to ensure that his son gets the support and help he needs."