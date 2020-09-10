KardashiansTamar BraxtonBlake & RyanParis HiltonPhotosVideos

ELOQUII Has a New Uber-Affordable Plus Size Line at Walmart

Shop the super chic fall collection now!

E-Comm: Eloquii x WalmartWalmart

If you love ELOQUII's plus size fashions, but not so much their price tag, we have some great news for you: The brand has a new line at Walmart that's über-affordable called ELOQUII Elements. The line's clothing in sizes 14 to 28 is priced at just $50 or less. ELOQUII Elements will launch four collections a year.

Below, shop the highlights from the ELOQUII Elements feminine fall collection.

ELOQUII Elements Women's Plus Size Ribbed Puff Sleeve T-Shirt

You'll get so much wear out of this simple, ribbed puff-sleeve shirt. It looks great with jeans or a statement skirt.

$17
Walmart

ELOQUII Elements Women's Plus Size Ruffle Detail Blouse

This blouse in a flattering hue is so chic when paired with jeans. Its puff sleeves and ruffles add a touch of fashion.

$22
Walmart

ELOQUII Elements Women's Plus Size Distressed Mom Jeans

These medium-wash mom jeans are super comfy and casual.

$30
Walmart

ELOQUII Elements Women's Plus Size Zebra Print Tunic Sweater

Cozy up in this tunic sweater that pairs perfectly with leggings. We love its subtle zebra print.

$30
Walmart

ELOQUII Elements Women's Plus Size Leopard Print Duster with Statement Sleeves

Make a statement in this leopard print duster with ruffle sleeves. It'll spice up any outfit.

$25
Walmart

ELOQUII Elements Women's Plus Size Crop Sweater

We love the blush hue of this cropped sweater with dolman sleeves. You can also shop it in black. 

$25
Walmart

ELOQUII Elements Women's Plus Size Tie Waist Tunic Sweater

We're digging the feminine tie waist on this tunic sweater. Pop it over a pair of leggings.

$25
Walmart

ELOQUII Elements Women's Plus Size Knit Utility Jumpsuit

This comfy jumpsuit is a compliment magnet with its tie waist and olive hue. Pair it with heels.

$35
Walmart

ELOQUII Elements Women's Plus Size Faux Leather Jacket with Shawl Collar

This faux leather jacket with a shawl collar is perfect for fall. It's lined with flannel to keep you warm. 

$50
Walmart

Up next, rock the vote in this election-inspired merch.

