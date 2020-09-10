How Chrishell Stause's Late Mom Is Fueling Her Drive on Dancing With the Stars

Chrishell Stause says her decision to join the season 29 cast of Dancing With the Stars was "the right thing to do."

Despite the pressures of filming a TV show amid an ongoing pandemic and dealing with the aftermath of her dramatic run on Netflix's Selling Sunset, Stause is looking forward to cha-chaing through a challenging period in her life. In fact, she's finding inspiration in the memory of her mother, who died of lung cancer in July.



Speaking to E! News and various outlets during a press conference on Sept. 9, Stause said losing her mom taught her that "life is short" and that she "would have been the very first person telling me to, like, get out there and, you know, just give it your best shot and you're going to be great." Stause said knowing her mother's reaction to the casting decision would have been positive made her realize she made the "right" choice.