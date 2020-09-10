KardashiansTamar BraxtonBlake & RyanParis HiltonPhotosVideos

Watch Kathryn Newton Get Stuck in Vince Vaughn's Body in Freaky Movie Trailer

Kathryn Newton and Vince Vaughn are set to star as a high school teenager and serial killer who end up switching bodies in the upcoming horror movie, Freaky.

Ever wondered what Freaky Friday would be like as a horror movie? Well, Vince Vaughn is about to show you. 

The actor is set to star alongside Big Little LiesKathryn Newton in writer-director Christopher Landon's Freaky. While the movie won't be released until Friday, Nov. 13, fans just got a first look at the film thanks to a trailer that is sure to keep you simultaneously laughing and on your toes. 

The horror-comedy centers on high school teen Millie Kessler (Newton), who wakes up in the body of her town's infamous serial killer, "The Butcher" (Vaughn), after he attempts to kill her with a mystical dagger.

"It turns out I didn't get killed," she clarifies to the audience in the trailer. "I woke up in the killer's body."

With only 24 hours to switch back, Millie—in the body of a male, middle-aged murderer—has to hunt down the blood-hungry man traipsing around town as an ordinary high school girl. 

As Newton announced on Instagram, "Get ready for a killer switch Friday, November 13th."

The film also stars Celeste O'Connor, Misha Osherovich and Uriah Shelton while Landon, the man behind the Paranormal Activity and Happy Death Day franchises, is at the helm. 

"So excited to share this with you guys!!" O'Connor wrote on Instagram while promoting the trailer. "This project was sooo much fun on and off camera."

Landon echoed the actress, tweeting, "Really excited to finally share this with you. We had so much fun making this movie and I think the end result proves that."

Meanwhile, it sounds like the film has already gotten the horror stamp of approval from none other than Stephen King, who tweeted high praise for Vaughn. 

"Based on the trailer of FREAKY, Vince Vaughn has GOT to get nominated for an Academy Award," the iconic author wrote. "This looks f--king AWESOME!"

Needless to say, you'll just have to see the trailer for yourself above!

(E! and Universal Pictures are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

