Remember When Lauren Conrad Had the Wedding of Our Pinterest Dreams?

It's not as if we expected anything less than full-on Pinterest perfection. But even the origin story of Lauren Conrad's 2014 vows is pretty sweet.

Well before William Tell dropped to one knee in October 2013, candles filling their Laguna Beach condo and a stunning round-carat diamond in hand, the reality television veteran was browsing at a flea market when a brass apple trinket caught her eye. It immediately made her think of Tell, the University of Southern California law school student pals had matched her up with for a Valentine's Day date in 2012, and his moniker that brought to mind the 14th century folk hero who purportedly shot an apple off of his son's head.

"We like to have things in our home that our meaningful," she explained to Us Weekly just ahead of their Sept. 13, 2014, wedding. "And because of William's name, I thought, Oh, this makes sense. And then I started finding more and more."