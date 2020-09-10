Kevin Hart Recalls How His Camp Days With Kobe Bryant Crushed His Basketball Dream

For Kevin Hart, going to basketball camp with Kobe Bryant was a blessing in disguise.

That's because the experience, paired with the fact that he "stopped growing" (in Hart's words), quickly made the comedian realize his pro basketball dreams were likely not going to come to fruition. As the blockbuster star recalled in a remote interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Wednesday, Sept. 9, he and the late basketball icon were roommates, but were on two different levels when it came to the sport.

"I went to basketball camp with Kobe Bryant...that's when I knew I wasn't s--t," Hart candidly recalled. "When I went to the camp with Kobe Bryant...this was when I realized that my talent was not good when I saw how good Kobe was. He played left-handed."

Hart was critical of his past self, telling Fallon, "I just wasn't good and I was mad at myself because I sold myself this dream and this dream just wasn't a reality because this man played left-handed."

Meanwhile, Bryant "was the best player at the camp," the star said, "and he was just practicing on his left hand apparently."