RHOP's Robyn Dixon Reacts to Ashley Darby's Pregnancy News Amid Michael Darby's Cheating Rumors

A Potomac baby is on the way!
On Tuesday (Sept. 8), The Real Housewives of Potomac's Ashley Darby announced she's pregnant with her and husband Michael Darby's second child. Now, Ashley's RHOP co-star Robyn Dixon is reacting to the exciting baby news for the first time in an exclusive interview with E! News.
"To be honest, I wasn't surprised at all," Robyn tells E!. "I totally sensed that she was in the mode of being ready for baby No. 2, and it's really cool to watch her as a mother because she's eating up every minute of it and loves every minute of it. And I know she and I kind of bumped heads in seasons before because she didn't really understand how motherhood changes you and how you sacrifice for your children and now just watching her with her son, mostly on her Instagram, she is head over heels in love with him. So it's really cool to see this transformation of Ashley and how she's embracing being a mother."
Robyn adds, "So I told her I'm crossing my fingers for a boy for her, a second boy. Because I have two boys, and it's just really cool for them to be able to interact and they'll be really close in age, so it'd be really cool to have her two boys raised together, creating a terror, like she's going to be exhausted."
Ashley's pregnancy news comes on the heels of last Sunday's shocking RHOP episode, which showed Candiace Dillard receiving texts alleging Michael was seen with strippers and claiming "he has a boyfriend and a wife."
"The timing is funny, it's like you can't really script this stuff," Robyn admits. "It's very funny that this episode coming up is really going to be a tough one for Ashley. I think we're going to have to really watch how she reacts to the news. And to be honest I think we've all kind of figured out that their relationship is kind of unconventional. Actually, I wouldn't call it that, but for them to understand. I'm at the point where I'm like, 'OK, if it works for you, it works for me.' So we're going to have to watch to see how she reacts to it and how she eventually gets to the point where she's having baby No. 2."
The preview for this Sunday's episode teases Michael admitting to Ashley that "something happened at the casino." While we'll have to wait a few days for Michael's answer, Ashley did open up to E! News just over a month ago about how her marriage hits a "major speed bump" this season.
"My relationship went through, it was a difficult time after having Dean," Ashley revealed in July 2020. "The way that our relationship looked changed and we had a major speed bump. And what Michael and I committed to do is to work through issues in our marriage and even though that's not something that either of us is looking forward to reliving and seeing again, it was the reality of our relationship at the time. So it's going to be rough but it's true."
Despite their "speed bump," Ashley also revealed around the same time that she's "yearning to have more children."
"I would say that if I could I would have a Darby dozen and have a whole football team of kids, just a slew of them running around," Ashley told E!. "Michael has made it clear that he would be willing to have one more child but that's about as far as it will go. We compromised and we would love to have one more child."
The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Binge past seasons of RHOP on Peacock starting Sept. 20!
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family)