Caitlyn Jenner Breaks Silence on Keeping Up With the Kardashians Ending

Over the years, Keeping Up With the Kardashians documented many deeply personal family moments, including Caitlyn and Kris' divorce as well as Caitlyn's transition.

"There are over 500 episodes of 14 years," Caitlyn continued. "These girls have done just an amazing job to keep the show going, come up with material."

The Olympic athlete went on to note that the series, which premiered in 2007, was originally picked up for just six episodes at the time. "One camera, doing six shows," Caitlyn recalled. "We got about four shows in and then they ordered 12 shows and it went from there and it just seems like it never stopped."