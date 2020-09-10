Loni Love Takes on TikTok in LOL-Worthy Celeb Game Face Preview

TikTok talents.

Allison Holker and Stephen "tWitch" Boss are making their return to to Celebrity Game Face on tonight's all-new episode at 10 p.m., and the dancing duo is once again judging the hilarious "TikTalk" challenge!

As part of the game on the Kevin Hart-hosted E! series, one team member watches and verbally describes a TikTok dance, while the other has to carry out the moves using only their partner's directions.

Get a sneak peek of the challenge by watching the above clip, in which Loni Love and her boyfriend James Welsh attempt to show their fellow paired contestants—Erin Andrews and Jarret Stoll, and Kelly Osbourne and brother Jack Osbourne—how it's done.

In the sneak peek, things start off well enough, with Loni instructing James to "fly like an eagle." When that doesn't work out, she suggests he embody a ballerina instead.

"Be graceful!" The Real host tells James. "Fly! Fly free, you're free!"