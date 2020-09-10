KardashiansTamar BraxtonBlake & RyanParis HiltonPhotosVideos

Miley Cyrus Strips Down for Her Sexiest Selfies Yet

Miley Cyrus took to Instagram Sept. 9 to share a few sultry selfies with her fans. Scroll on to see more of her selfies.

By Elyse Dupre Sep 10, 2020 2:19 PMTags
Miley CyrusCelebrities
Miley CyrusInstagram

She's just being Miley.

Miley Cyrus took to Instagram on Wednesday, Sept. 9 to share a few selfies with her fans. The snaps showed the 27-year-old artist posing topless and rocking a bright red lip, black nail polish and some shimmery eyeshadow. The Grammy-nominated singer also tied some sections of her modern mullet off with a matching red hair tie and gave her followers a glimpse at her numerous tattoos.

Cyrus then showed some love by captioning the images with the words "bisous," which is French for kisses, and "XOXO." 

It's certainly been a busy time for Cyrus. Last month, she released her single "Midnight Sky." She then went on to perform the song at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards. But that's not all. She's even talked about wanting to write a children's book one day.

In addition to evolving in her professional life, Cyrus has made some changes in her personal life. Last month, for instance, news broke that Cyrus and Cody Simpson split after less than a year together. Before her relationship with Simpson, the "Wrecking Ball" singer had been dating Kaitlynn Carter. However, the two called it quits after a few months. She was also previously married to Liam Hemsworth, but they filed for divorce last year and have since finalized the split.

"I recently just went through a very public divorce that f--king sucked," she said during a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast. "What really sucked about it wasn't the fact that me and someone that I loved realized that we don't love each other the way that we used to anymore. That's OK. I can accept that. I can't accept the villainizing and just all those stories. It's just amazing to me that the public kind of thinks that there's no gap of time that they didn't see that could possibly be what led to this."

photos
Miley Cyrus' Red Carpet Style Evolution

During the interview, Cyrus also shared she stopped being vegan in 2019 and discussed how she's been sober since her vocal cord surgery last year.

"Alcohol was never my problem....I now just avoid really drinking because I like to wake up at 110 percent," she said during the podcast. "But it's never really been my problem and I could see myself having a drink of celebration in the future. But I get so f--king hungover now that I'm like why would I celebrate with just feeling like a volcano's erupted in my brain, you know?"

Needless to say, Miley can't stop and won't stop being herself, which may include more sultry selfies. To look back at more of her pics, check out the gallery below.

Trending Stories

1

Kris Jenner on Why the Family Decided to End KUWTK

2

Miley Cyrus Strips Down for Her Sexiest Selfies Yet

3

Paris Hilton Gives Update on Britney Spears Amid Conservatorship Drama

Twitter
Baby Got Back

The star shows off what she's working (or twerkin') with.

Twitter
Magical Miley

Someone looks like they are living quite the glamorous life.

Twitter
Drop It Low

She's just being Miley.

Instagram
Serious Shade

Miley tops off her look with a red beanie.

Instagram
Puppy Love

Miley's dog will always be a girl's best friend.

Instagram
Tongue Tied

The singer was sticking out her tongue long before the MTV Video Music Awards. 

Twitter
Jersey Girl

Who knew the Nashville native was a fan of the Chicago White Sox's baseball team?

Twitter
How Do I Look?

Whether at home or traveling in hotel rooms, Miley Cyrus can't help but snap away.

Twitter
Chic Suspenders

If anyone can bring suspenders back, it's Miley Cyrus!

Twitter
She Can't Stop

The windows are down and the cell phone is up for another selfie.

Twitter
Onesie Alert

No stranger to unique outfits, the former Disney star poses in a comfy onesie.

Twitter
Behind The Wheel

We wonder if the "We Can't Stop" singer plays her own songs on the radio.

Twitter
Shine Bright

The singer adds some bling to her all black attire.

Instagram
Mad Muscles

The "Slide Away" star bares her biceps in this selfie.

Instagram
Gorgeous Glam

Miley shares a snap from behind-the-scenes of her "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" video.

Instagram
Ashley O

Miley gives her fans a peek at her Black Mirror character, Ashley O.

Instagram
Serious Style

"New. Life. Who. Dis," she writes.

Instagram
Peace

"Are these types of selfies still a thing?" she writes.

 

Instagram
Cool Cut

"New hair. New year. NEW MUSIC," she writes while giving a glimpse at her modern mullet.

 

Trending Stories

1

Kris Jenner on Why the Family Decided to End KUWTK

2

Miley Cyrus Strips Down for Her Sexiest Selfies Yet

3

Paris Hilton Gives Update on Britney Spears Amid Conservatorship Drama

4

Caitlyn Jenner Reacts to Keeping Up With the Kardashians Ending

5
Update!

How Lily Allen Found Love With David Harbour After Intense Heartbreak