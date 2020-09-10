Whitney Way Thore's Ex-Fiancé Welcomes Baby With Another Woman 3 Months After Their Breakup

Nearly a year since Whitney Way Thore shared news of their engagement, her ex-fiancé has welcomed a child with another woman.

Chase Severino, who proposed to the TLC reality star back in October 2019, announced on social media Sept. 9 the arrival of his newborn daughter, named Aurora Joyce.

"You scared me, little one, coming so early but what a blessing you turned out to be," Severino, who has not named the mother, wrote of his baby girl on Instagram. "I always rolled my eyes and laughed at the prospect of fatherhood before but as cliche as it sounds you're the world to me now. From the moment I saw you my eyes teared up and I instantly fell in love."

"It's crazy going from having yourself as number one to putting someone else there," the new dad continued. "I guess one can change. I'm happy to welcome you into the world, Aurora Joyce Severino. I love you with all my heart #AJ #girldad #hellobeautiful #appleofmyeye #babygirl #stinkypoops #babywin."