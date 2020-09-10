Hilary Swank Sues SAG-AFTRA's Health Plan Over "Barbaric" Denial of Coverage

Hilary Swank is demanding that the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists treats "all their members equally" after the organization's board of trustees for the health plan denied her coverage.

In a lawsuit filed on Tuesday, Aug. 8 and obtained by E! News, the Million Dollar Baby actress explained that she previously sought treatment for malignant ovarian cysts in 2015, but the board of trustees ruled not to cover it as they considered it an infertility treatment, which was not included in their coverage.

Hilary alleged that the board of trustees came to this decision because they were "relying on the notion that the only purpose of preserving the health of an ovary is to procreate."

In response to their decision, Hilary and her doctors explained, "She was not seeking coverage for fertility treatment, but only for treatment for her ovarian cysts."

Despite the clarification from her health care team, Hilary claimed she didn't receive approval for the "medically necessary" treatments.

E! News reached out to SAG-AFTRA Healthplan for comment but didn't hear back.