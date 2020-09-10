Home Invader Told Eminem He Planned to ''Kill Him'' During Break-in

Eminem's life was threatened during an April home invasion, according to a police officer who responded to the incident.

As E! News previously reported, the rapper (née Marshall Mathers) came face-to-face with an individual who broke into his Detroit, Mich. home in the early morning hours of April 5. Authorities allege Matthew David Hughes gained access to Eminem's gated residence by climbing through a broken window he smashed with a brick. Hughes was arrested on first-degree home invasion charges and has remained behind bars since then.

A preliminary hearing in the case against Hughes was held Wednesday, Sept. 9, where Clinton Township police officer Adam Hackstock shared alleged details about the intruder's deadly intentions.

According to Hackstock's testimony, seen in a video from the hearing obtained by The Detroit Free Press, Eminem was awoken from his sleep by a man standing behind him. The Grammy winner told the officer he initially thought the man was his nephew.