Paris Hilton Shares an Update on Britney Spears After Spending Time With Her "This Summer"

Paris Hilton and Britney Spears' friendship dates back to the early 2000s, before the pop star was placed under a controversial conservatorship.
And while their lives have greatly changed since then, Paris told Andy Cohen on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live that they still keep in touch after all these years. "Yeah, I saw her this summer. We've had dinners, I saw her in Malibu. I just love her so much," the heiress shared, later adding that they meet with a "very small group of friends."
As for what happens during these lunches, Paris said they always keep things light and positive. "She is so sweet and so innocent and such a nice girl. We just talk about happy things. Music, fashion… fun things," the 39-year-old explained. "I never like to bring up negative things and make people feel uncomfortable so I've never talked about it with her."
Nonetheless, Paris voiced concern about the conservatorship, citing her childhood experiences and trauma, which she reveals in her new documentary This Is Paris.
She told Andy, "I feel like if you are an adult you should be able to live your life and not be controlled. I think that maybe stems from me being controlled so much so I can understand how that would feel and I can't imagine right now if that was still happening to me. After just working your whole life and working so hard, she's this icon and I just feel like she has no control of her life whatsoever and I just don't think that's fair."
However, in court documents obtained by E! News Britney's lawyer Samuel Ingham stated, "This is a voluntary conservatorship."
She also expressed her desire for all future court proceedings to be open to the public, despite her father, Jamie Spears', request to seal them. "Britney strongly believes it is consistent not only with her personal best interests but also with good public policy generally that the decision to appoint a new conservator of her estate be made in as open and transparent a manner as possible," the documents filed Sept. 3 read. "The sealing motion is supposedly being brought by her father to 'protect' Britney's interests, but she is adamantly opposed to it."
In addition, Ingham shared, "Britney welcomes and appreciates the informed support of her many fans."