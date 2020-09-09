KardashiansTamar BraxtonBlake & RyanParis HiltonPhotosVideos

Denise Richards Is Leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

After a season plagued with drama surrounding Brandi Glanville sex rumors, the actress is exiting the hit Bravo show after two seasons

Denise Richards is putting down her diamond and leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The actress is exiting the hit Bravo show after just two seasons, her rep confirmed to Variety on Wednesday, Sept. 9. E! News has reached out to Denise's rep and Bravo for confirmation.

Richards' departure from RHOBH comes off the heels of season 10, which followed drama surrounding the Wild Things actress after Brandi Glanville told Kyle Richards and Teddi Mellencamp on camera that she had sex with Denise. Denise vehemently denied Brandi's claims and said she wasn't even friends with Brandi, despite Brandi showing cast mates lengthy text messages between her and Denise.

By the season finale on Aug. 26, the RHOBH cast was divided on who to believe. 

The trailer for the three-part reunion (part two airs tonight at 9 p.m.) made it clear it's Denise against everyone else. "Denise, you lie, lie, lie, lie, lie, lie," Lisa Rinna claimed.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Through The Years

Denise joined the RHOBH cast in season 8 and won fans over with her openess, particularly when it came to her sex life.

Rinna pointed this out in the reunion trailer, telling her during one tense moment, "The whole f--king world knows about Denise's husband going and getting a happy ending from, like, a 100-year-old woman!"

Part two of the RHOBH reunion airs tonight at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Scroll down to check out the ladies' season 10 reunion looks.

Binge past seasons of RHOBH when it arrives on Peacock Sept. 20!

Kyle Richards

"Reunion look season 10.. dress @alexperryofficial @alexperry007 shoes @aminamuaddiofficial make up @glambypamelab hair @princeangelll @beautybyblair.me," the RHOBH OG said. "Thanks for helping me get out of my quarantine lewk and look presentable #rhobh"

Erika Jayne

"Reunion Season 10 #RHOBH," the"XXpen$ive" artist relayed. "Baby doll eyes

Lisa Rinna

"Reunion look," the Melrose Place alum said of her ensemble. "Her name is Joan as in Crawford. #RHOBH"

Dorit Kemsley

Dorit simply tagged her photographer, Cibelle Levi @cibellelevi, for this Instagram post. Later, she added, "Season 10 reunion #RHOBH."

Teddi Mellencamp

"Bravo released our reunion looks today! Thanks to @alixandriacapparelli @laurarugetti I can totally feel your smiles underneath those masks," the mother of three wrote.

Garcelle Beauvais

"Well I guess the cats out of the bag #ReunionLook #rhobh @bravotv," the Coming to America actress shared. "It was important to me to use a black designer and the icing on the cake she's #Haitian @jovana_benoit #jovanalouis thank you to my amazing glam team #makeup @jjulesbeauty @keevahair @tazzbeck @area headpiece jewelry by @asasoltan @stuartweitzman #season10"

Sutton Stracke

"#RHOBH reunion look," Sutton stated. "Love my glam team: hair @travisivanhair makeup @glambynawel Dress @pamellaroland tried and true shoes @manoloblahnik"

