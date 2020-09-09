Denise Richards Is Leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Denise Richards is putting down her diamond and leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The actress is exiting the hit Bravo show after just two seasons, her rep confirmed to Variety on Wednesday, Sept. 9. E! News has reached out to Denise's rep and Bravo for confirmation.

Richards' departure from RHOBH comes off the heels of season 10, which followed drama surrounding the Wild Things actress after Brandi Glanville told Kyle Richards and Teddi Mellencamp on camera that she had sex with Denise. Denise vehemently denied Brandi's claims and said she wasn't even friends with Brandi, despite Brandi showing cast mates lengthy text messages between her and Denise.

By the season finale on Aug. 26, the RHOBH cast was divided on who to believe.

The trailer for the three-part reunion (part two airs tonight at 9 p.m.) made it clear it's Denise against everyone else. "Denise, you lie, lie, lie, lie, lie, lie," Lisa Rinna claimed.