Why Niecy Nash Says Her Marriage to Jessica Betts Was "Not a Coming Out"

When Niecy Nash revealed her marriage to singer Jessica Betts news headlines focused on her sexuality, describing the announcement as her "coming out."
However, the Claws star now tells People that she doesn't view her newfound relationship status, which she announced on Aug. 31, as a declaration of any sort. She explains, "[My marriage] has absolutely nothing to do with gender and it has everything to do with her soul."
"I don't feel like my marriage is my coming out of anywhere, but rather a going into myself and being honest about who I love," Niecy continues. "And I'm not limiting myself on what that love is supposed to look like."
The 50-year-old also acknowledges that she was married twice to two different men.
Prior to dating Jessica, the star was in an 8-year marriage to Jay Tucker, who she separated from in Oct. 2019. They finalized their divorce in March of this year, just five months before she'd wed her bride on Aug. 29.
And before that, she was married to Don Nash for over 10 years.
While those relationships didn't last, she says they were still filled with love. "I was not suppressing my sexuality my whole life," she clarifies. "I love who I love. At one point in my life, I married twice and I love those people. And today I love this person. I've done everything I wanted to do on my own terms and my own way."
Niecy adds, "So my choice now in a partner has nothing to do with who I've always been. It's a matter of who I am in this moment."
As for the timeline of her relationship with Jessica, the Claws star says that she "never saw her as someone I would date" prior to her split.
It was only after she and Jay went their separate ways that things changed. "I loved her before I was in love with her because she is such a special human being," Nash recalls. "But we began to see each other in a way we never had before. Sometimes you get so broken by love, you run from it. But I've learned that you should always hold space for magic because it can happen at any time."
Now, the couple is settling into their life as newlyweds in their shared Ventura County home, with Nash saying, "I couldn't be happier."
