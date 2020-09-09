Inside Beyoncé's Luxurious Birthday Getaway to Croatia With Jay-Z and Their Kids

Beyoncé's 39th birthday festivities is our "mood 4 eva."

The famous Virgo celebrated her special day on Sept. 4 with a huge bang.

According to an eyewitness, the "Black Parade" singer jet-set off to Croatia with her family, which included her husband Jay-Z, and their three kids: Blue Ivy Carter, 8, and twins Rumi and Sir Carter, 3.

"The Carters celebrated Beyoncé's birthday with a sailing trip on the Adriatic Sea along the coast of Croatia. They spent most of their time on the superyacht, Lana, anchored in the Dubrovnik Riviera," the eagle-eyed observer tells E! News, noting that the family later "took a smaller boat to the heart-shaped island of Galesnjak for a birthday meal."

"They made a few trips to shore where they took photos of the coast and each other," the eyewitness adds. "They all had a great time."

At this time, Beyoncé has yet to publicly share details of her b-day festivities. But knowing how private she is, it's understood that she'll keep those moments to herself.