What Was Really the Song of Summer 2020? An Investigation

It's time to say goodbye to summer.

With Labor Day having come and gone, the season (if not its corresponding heat) is officially behind us. And for music fans, that means one thing: It's time to crown a winner in the race for song of summer.

In a year like no other, it feels harder than ever before to come to a clear consensus on the track that ruled them all. Our listening habits changed dramatically thanks to social distancing, with concerts and clubs (temporarily) becoming a thing of the past. With all of us listening mostly from the sequestered safety of our own homes, it's certainly more difficult to put a finger on the pulse of the culture. But not impossible.

As always, there's Billboard's route, with the music publication tallying cumulative performance on their weekly streaming-, airplay-, and sales-based Hot 100 chart from Memorial Day to Labor Day. And then there's the less scientific, more intuitive approach.