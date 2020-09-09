Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev Talk Wedding Plans & Baby Matteo's Potential Role

A Bella bride.

Nikki Bella was joined by her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev on this week's brand new episode of The Bellas Podcast, and the professional dancer not only recounted the day the two welcomed their first child, Matteo Chigvintsev, but also gave a major update about their wedding plans (and how Matteo himself will be involved!).

As Total Bellas fans surely recall, Artem proposed to Nikki during their November 2019 trip to France, and in January 2020, the former WWE star announced she was pregnant. Then, of course, came the COVID-19 pandemic.

The worldwide shutdown thwarted any plans they may of had pre-coronavirus, and as the couple revealed on Wednesday, they'll continue to delay saying "I Do" until conditions improve.

The reveal came in response to a fan question about wedding details, and after Artem slyly teased that "you will found out more on Total Bellas," he added, "We're looking forward to it. We just want to make sure that, you know, it's not going to be plastic walls everywhere around every single person."