Maisie Williams Makes Her Big Return to the Small Screen in the New Sky Original "Two Weeks to Live"

Two Weeks to Live is a darkly comic tale of love and revenge born from a harmless prank that goes terribly wrong. Kim (Maisie Williams) is a strange young misfit who was just a little girl when her father was murdered. After his death, her mother Tina (Sian Clifford) spirited her away to a remote life off-grid in the Scottish wilderness. Fearing for her safety, Tina trained Kim in combat and kept her from the outside world with exaggerations and lies about the dangers of modern life.
Now 21, Kim's determined to experience everything she's missed out on and sets off into the real world on a secret mission to honour her father's memory.
Tell us about Kim and what she's all about
She is entering the real world for the first time and she is almost like an alien really, the way that she sees the world. There are so many things that go on in the world that we think are normal, but she questions them constantly. She's like a kid in a candy shop. She's very excited by what she's learned but she also realises that the outside world is difficult and not all it's cracked up to be.
How does Kim evolve as the series progresses?
She's always felt really independent and very capable but emotionally, she's realising that being alone is going to be
a big step for her and although she can probably handle herself physically, mentally she's facing huge battles every day.
There's a Game of Thrones reference thrown in - was that your idea?
Yeah, we just wanted to do a little nod [to Arya]. That's the role I'm known for and her most defining feature is how she can fight so we wanted to add a little Easter Egg.
Kim and Arya both kick ass - how do they differ?
Kim is allowed to be a young woman and take her time to find her place in modern-day society and that's something that Arya wouldn't be able to comprehend. It does feel like an evolution for myself. All of the wonderful things about Arya felt very familiar when playing Kim but it's nice to
play someone who's more my age, more feminine and gets some romance.
How would you describe the comedy of the series?
Yeah, I'd say the comedy is pretty deadpan, slightly crude, and I think Nicky [Rizwan] and Jay [Modak] are rising stars and do incredible performances. Tina is very cutting and Jay and Nicky are kind of these bumbling idiots that she gets to put down all the time. It's such a good breakout role for Taheen. He absolutely smashed it; his delivery makes me laugh so much. There's not a single element of these performances that I don't enjoy on-screen. These are very short snappy episodes anyway and you never really sit in scenes for too long, but you are never bored
What kind of audience do you think will be interested in this show?
I really feel like this is such a feel-good show for so many people and not feel-good in the typical sense of it being all rainbows and smiles. There are so many very different people who have come together and created this show and for that reason, this is truly something a lot of people can enjoy.
All episodes are now available on Sky.