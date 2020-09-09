Why Katie Morton's Bachelor in Paradise Experience Caused Her "So Much Anxiety"

Katie Morton is ready to keep it real about reality TV.
Close to one year after appearing on Bachelor in Paradise, the 28-year-old is opening up about her relationship with Chris Bukowski and what really went down on ABC's After the Final Rose special.
In an interview on the Mouthing Off With Olivia Caridi podcast, Katie admitted to having anxiety while filming Bachelor in Paradise especially during the reunion show with Chris Harrison.
"The producers kept me in a trailer for six hours," she claimed to fellow Bachelor Nation member Olivia Caridi. "I thought I was going onstage with everyone to enjoy and then just be kind of happy, kind of cringing at our little video that we made."
Katie continued, "I didn't know I was being interrogated for six hours while everyone was already on stage and that their plans were to bring me on stage alone, and that their plans were to—by the way—not give me the ring. They specifically did not give me the ring and I asked for it and they said ‘no' and they brought it to me during the situation at a time when they felt necessary."
As fans may recall, Bukowski and Morton got engaged on the finale of Bachelor in Paradise while filming in Mexico. During After the Final Rose, however, fans speculated that there was trouble in the relationship when Morton showed up without her ring.
"My anxiety was going through my throat because I don't know how to say this isn't my choice," Morton explained when recalling the moment Harrison pointed out that she wasn't wearing her engagement ring.
As for the moment Bukowski came on stage and noticed his fiancé not wearing the ring, Morton felt very uncomfortable.
"It was just so much anxiety for me because I felt like I had so much explaining to do that I couldn't even explain in the moment," Morton explained.
Ultimately, the pair announced their split in December 2019 with a joint statement on Instagram. And to this day, Morton is asked by fans about her experience on the show. Her reaction varies depending on the day.
"I am the type of person to have that dry sense of humor at times but sometimes when people ask me about the show, I know they're excited so I try to respond appropriately," she shared. "But sometimes I just have my days where it was traumatic."
E! News has reached out to Warner Bros. for comment on Morton's experience.