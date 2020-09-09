BREAKING

Keeping Up With the Kardashians to End After Season 20
Look Back at 13 Years of Iconic Keeping Up With the Kardashians TV Posters

By Alyssa Ray Sep 09, 2020 5:37 PM
It's hard to imagine a world without Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Yet, come 2021, fans will have to say goodbye to the beloved E! docu-series. On Tuesday, Sept. 8, the Kardashian-Jenner family took to social media and announced that they "decided as a family to end this very special journey."

Thankfully, we still have all of season 19, which premieres Thursday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m., to enjoy before tuning into the farewell season next year.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians premiered on E! back in October 2007 and has gone on to inspire 12 spin-off series, including Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami, Kourtney and Kim Take New York, Kourtney and Kim Take Miami, Kourtney and Khloe Take the Hamptons, Khloe and Lamar, Sex with Brody, I Am Cait, DASH Dolls, Life of Kylie, Rob & Chyna, Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian and Flip It Like Disick.

And, thanks to its now 13 years on the air, KUWTK has helped define reality TV as we know it. Not to mention, KUWTK itself has transformed over the years, with the family—including Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Rob Kardashian, Scott Disick, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner—sharing so much of their personal lives with fans.

Kardashians and Jenners' Best Fashion Week Looks

The network even shared in a statement, "E! has been the home and extended family to the Kardashian-Jenners for what will be 14 years, featuring the lives of this empowering family. Along with all of you, we have enjoyed following the intimate moments the family so bravely shared by letting us into their daily lives."

So, in honor of the iconic E! show, scroll through KUWTK's memorable TV posters.

E! Entertainment
Season One

Hollywood It-girl Kim Kardashian donned leopard print while posing front-and-center for the season one poster of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. As for the rest of the Kardashian-Jenners? They too wore animal print, teasing a wild time on KUWTK.

E! Entertainment
Season Two

Momager Kris posed next to daughters Kim, Kourtney and Khloe for the season two poster. The jewel-tone dresses and bangs were very 2008!

E! Entertainment
Season Three

A united front! Even back in 2009, the Kardashians made it clear that you never go against the family.

E! Entertainment
Season Four

Thanks to the sleek dresses and Kourtney's pregnancy glow, the Kardashian sisters shone bright for the season four poster.

E! Entertainment
Season Five

For the season five poster, Kim, Kourtney and Khloe wore their best little black dresses.

E! Entertainment
Season Six

Doing a 180-turn from last season, Kris and her girls wore all-white for the season six poster.

E! Entertainment
Season Seven

Black, white and shades of gray! The Kardashian-Jenners went with a contemporary vibe for this photo shoot.

E! Entertainment
Season Eight

For season eight of KUWTK, the Kardashian-Jenners channeled a summer chic aesthetic.

E! Entertainment
Season Nine

Kris and her girls created a whole new meaning to the term "beach babes" with this season nine photo shoot.

E! Entertainment
Season 10

For season 10, KUWTK once again did a chic black-and-white aesthetic.

E! Entertainment
Season 11

The Kardashian-Jenners were ready to shatter hearts in this season 11 photo shoot.

E! Entertainment
Season 12

Perfectly coordinated in all-black outfits, the Kardashian sisters popped next to an orange background.

E! Entertainment
Season 13

This chic season 13 poster made it clear that you wouldn't want to miss a thing!

E! Entertainment
Season 14

Whether on their own or together, the Kardashian-Jenners are always striking.

E! Entertainment
Season 15

For their milestone 15th season, the KUWTK family brought out all of the glamour.

E! Entertainment
Season 16

Kim, Kourtney and Khloe made fashion statements for the season 16 poster.

E! Entertainment
Season 17

The Kardashian sisters kept it neutral for the season 17 poster photo shoot.

E! Entertainment
Season 18

It's all about the K for this season 18 art work.

You can binge past seasons of KUWTK when it drops on Peacock Sept. 20.

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns Sunday, 20 Sept. at 9 p.m., only on E!

