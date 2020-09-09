Ryan Seacrest Reacts to Keeping Up With the Kardashians Ending

A fond farewell.

On Wednesday, Sept. 9's episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan, Ryan Seacrest addressed the Kardashian-Jenners' recent announcement about Keeping Up With the Kardashians coming to an end in 2021.

As E! readers may recall, Ryan serves as the creator and executive producer for the longtime E! docu-series, which stars Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Rob Kardashian, Scott Disick, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

And while Ryan and the Kardashian-Jenners started their reality TV journey over 14 years ago, he remembered the first day of filming like it was yesterday.

"It was about 14-and-a-half years ago, [Kris] was looking to do a series with the family," the American Idol host shared with co-host Kelly Ripa. "I, as a producer at the time, was looking for my first series to produce…I remember they were gonna do a barbecue at their house and she said, 'Why don't you send a camera up and shoot this barbecue?'"